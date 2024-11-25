Southern Cameroons Crisis: No extradition for Ayaba Cho

Felix Mbayu, Minister, Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth Government, has categorically dismissed the possibility of extraditing Ayaba Cho Lucas, a separatist leader, to Cameroon. Speaking on November 15 during a session with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, Mbayu clarified: “At this stage, there is no judicial cooperation between Cameroon and countries where the separatists reside, such as Norway,” according to the committee’s report.

This statement addressed lawmakers’ concerns during discussions on a bill to ratify Cameroon’s accession to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, aimed at strengthening international counterterrorism efforts. Without a legal framework between Yaoundé and Oslo, Mbayu explained, Ayaba Cho Lucas—accused of involvement in the ongoing conflict in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions—cannot be prosecuted in Cameroon. This legal gap also accounts for the absence of any formal extradition request to Norway.

Lucas Ayaba Cho, whose full name is Lucas Yabah Cho, was arrested in Norway on September 25. His detention followed allegations raised by Christopher Nsahlai, a Cameroonian-born US lawyer. Nsahlai, who specializes in tracking separatist leaders abroad, accused Norwegian authorities of harboring a suspect of crimes against humanity. These charges led to Ayaba Cho’s preventive detention, which has been extended twice by Norwegian courts over concerns he might destroy evidence or influence witnesses if released.

A 52-year-old Cameroonian by origin, Ayaba Cho Lucas also holds German citizenship and resides in Norway. He is the leader of the Ambazonia Defence Force (ADF), which commands and finances several militias active in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking regions.

Despite the lack of an extradition mechanism, Minister Mbayu emphasized the government’s resolve to hold accountable anyone financing or promoting terrorism. “The government is working to ensure that anyone who funds, incites, or fosters terrorist activities is pursued wherever they may be,” the Foreign Affairs Committee’s report quoted him as saying.

Source: Business in Cameroon