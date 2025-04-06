Ecobank Cameroon approves CFA1bn capital boost for Pan-African Savings and Loans

Ecobank Cameroon’s shareholders approved a capital increase of CFA1 billion for Pan-African Savings and Loans during their general meeting on March 28, 2025. This microfinance institution, categorized as a second-tier financial entity, is 89.1% owned by Ecobank’s Cameroonian subsidiary.

The capital boost will raise the total equity of Pan-African Savings and Loans to CFA1.781 billion, far exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement set by the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC), which mandates a minimum capital of CFA300 million for second-tier microfinance institutions.

Ecobank Cameroon believes this recapitalization will strengthen Pan-African Savings and Loans, allowing it to better support its clients with additional financing options.

Since its launch in 2010, Pan-African Savings and Loans has already provided financial support to over 54,600 small businesses operating in sectors like agriculture, trade, and craftsmanship. In addition, more than 67,520 medium and large enterprises have benefited from financing, further boosting the economy.

Source: Business in Cameroon