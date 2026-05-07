Etoudi: Vice Presidency reform could fuel power struggles

International Crisis Group (ICG) believes the constitutional reform restoring the position of vice president in Cameroon could reignite rivalries at the top of the state.

In its monthly update on the country for April, the organization described the reform as a potential source of tensions within the ruling elite amid growing speculation over presidential succession.

On April 4, 2026, Parliament adopted an amendment to the 1996 Constitution creating the office of vice president.

Under the new provisions, the vice president will be appointed by the president of the republic and will complete the current presidential term in the event of a vacancy in office.

The reform was officially promulgated on April 14, 2026.

Authorities presented the constitutional change as a mechanism designed to ensure continuity of the state and institutional stability in case the president becomes unable to exercise power.

The reform has nevertheless generated differing interpretations.

According to International Crisis Group, “these changes could exacerbate tensions between rival factions within the ruling elite amid intense speculation over the identity of Paul Biya’s successor.”

The organization believes the reform may strengthen internal rivalries among regime figures rather than settle questions surrounding the post-Biya transition.

According to the analysis, speculation over the identity of the future vice president is already contributing to a climate of political uncertainty.

Several names are reportedly circulating within ruling circles, fueling debate over internal power balances.

The opposition, for its part, sees the reform as a mechanism that could allow the president to effectively designate an institutional successor without an immediate electoral process.

In the event of a vacancy in office, the vice president would automatically assume leadership of the country to complete the presidential term.

Critics argue that this prospect could intensify ambitions and influence struggles within the presidential circle.

Beyond these competing interpretations, the reintroduction of the vice presidency has already become a central issue in discussions surrounding succession at the top of the state.

While the government views the position as an instrument of institutional continuity, several observers, including ICG, believe it could also reshape power dynamics within the ruling establishment.

Source: Sbbc