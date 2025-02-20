October Presidential Election: Will 92-year-old Biya be re-elected?

It actually seems like a done deal even though Cameroonians both French and English speaking will not vote for him.

Shortly after he took office from the late President Ahmadou Ahidjo, he pretended to be a man of rigour and moralization. And after 42 years in power, it is now certain that President Paul Biya will be running for an eighth term, and he is expected to win comfortably without campaigning.

He has not submitted the necessary documents to run on October 11, but the activities of his acolytes are quashing any uncertainty surrounding his decision. To justify his intention to run, senior Cameroon government officials from his Beti Bulu tribal extraction have been busy explaining that at 92, he is being urged to do so by other political parties and the civil society.

In fact, Cameroon’s numerous opposition parties have not put forth any credible candidate for the elections. Even the SDF of Joshua Osih and the MRC of Maurice Kamto have still not even formed a coalition.

No specific reason has been put forward to justify why a 92-year-old man still wants to remain in office. Biya’s only curt explanation is that he has experience that has failed to deliver anything positive to the Cameroonian people leaving observers perplexed.

His cabinet ministers and ELECAM officials, the body responsible for organizing elections in Cameroon are busy making things harder for opponents to mobilize their bases and to organize protests. Employees and civil servants who attempt to strike are ruthlessly crushed and severely dealt with!

Biya’s ministers have been campaigning for several months now but there is nothing for them to take advantage of in each outing to boast about his record.

Biya’s 42-years in office have been a prominent and successful failure in the fight against corruption. He has been unable to recover money held abroad by oligarchs close to him. All what his Special Criminal Court claims to do in the fight against corruption ranges from plain fiction to the most absurd. Cameroon as a nation is losing everything including its international presence.

In his forty-two year presidency, Cameroon became the first African country to introduce unemployment benefits for traditional rulers who have all abandoned their villages and are currently living in big cities such as Douala and Yaoundé.

Covid-19 funding disappeared amid rising inflation and Cameroonians have never benefited from increase in oil and gas prices under his leadership. Biya’s repression of civil liberties remains an indelible black mark on his administration. Yaoundé still has more than 5000 Southern Cameroons prisoners of conscience, including journalists, activists and the leader of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

The disintegration of the Anglophone press over the last six years following the Ambazonia uprising has been frightening. The few independent media houses that exist in French speaking Cameroon face financial troubles due to the difficulty of accessing funding of any kind.

Anglophone journalists are subject to regular intimidation that has become formalized in recent years through the arrest and harassment of those who speak critically of the Francophone dominated regime. Journalists who will be allowed to cover the presidential elections will most likely be, as for previous elections, handpicked by the authorities. This will not be a new occurrence.

We of the Cameroon Concord News Group are of the opinion that the presidential elections will be a hoax. So, boycott or participate is the question that Cameroonian political parties and voters will face this coming October.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai