Football: Fecafoot threatens to sack Coach Brys over conduct

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) is considering dismissing Marc Brys, the Belgian head coach of the Indomitable Lions. The issue was central to a press conference in Yaounde on February 19. A Fecafoot Executive Committee (Comex) delegation, led by First Vice President Céline Eko, accused Brys of repeated insubordination and contempt toward the federation’s leadership. Comex member Prosper Nkou Mvondo said the Belgian coach committed “unacceptable acts in the field of football.”

Before the press conference, Comex submitted a document outlining 10 violations by Brys to Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep). Céline Eko and other Comex members demanded Brys submit unconditionally to the federation’s authority. Brys has until March 14 to amend his behavior. If he fails to comply, Comex warned it will take decisive action at its meeting on that date.

This is not the first time Fecafoot has threatened to dismiss Brys. Appointed on April 2, 2024, by Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi without Fecafoot’s approval, Brys has had a tense relationship with Fecafoot President Samuel Eto’o. Eto’o has repeatedly attempted to remove him, but Brys, backed by the government, has remained. Brys also has the advantage of having successfully led the Indomitable Lions to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a feat praised by President Paul Biya in his February 10 speech, on the eve of Cameroon’s National Youth Day celebrations.

Source: Sbbc