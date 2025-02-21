Cameroon’s Customs revenue reaches CFA95.33bn in January, exceeding target

Cameroon’s Customs Directorate (DGD) collected CFA95.33 billion in January 2025, slightly exceeding its target of CFA95.05 billion. This marks a 29% increase from the CFA73.89 billion collected in January 2024, a difference of more than CFA21 billion.

“In year-over-year terms, revenue has increased by CFA21.44 billion in absolute value, representing a 29% rise,” the DGD noted in its Feb. 13 newsletter.

Despite the strong overall performance, the Littoral I Customs sector, which contributes the most to Cameroon’s customs revenue, fell short of its target. The sector, which includes the Port of Douala, was expected to bring in CFA59.20 billion but ended January with CFA57.31 billion, meeting 96.8% of its goal. The February 2025 target is set at CFA55.03 billion, accounting for 58.5% of the total projected customs revenue of CFA94.02 billion for the month. This is slightly lower than January’s projection.

The DGD has set ambitious goals for 2025. After surpassing CFA1 trillion in revenue for the first time in 2023, reaching CFA1.02 trillion, the customs administration now aims for CFA1.14 trillion this year. That’s an increase of CFA88.1 billion, or 8.3%, compared to the CFA1.06 trillion collected in 2024. To hit this target, the DGD is counting on an average monthly collection of CFA95.3 billion throughout 2025.

