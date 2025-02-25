How Biya and Archbishop Nkea protected the sanctity of the family in Cameroon

Biya did not sign any Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law and he also did not give homosexuality a life sentence. But the “old fox” was actively involved in many behind-the-scenes actions with powerful religious voices including Archbishop Andrew Nkea to prevent former US President Joe Biden from making numerous strides to uplift the LGBTQ community deep within the Central African region.

Joe Biden’s pro-LGBTQ highlights included numerous professionals he reportedly assigned to US federal agencies. His administration made numerous comments in support of the LGBTQ community and on April 15, 2021, Biden announced that his administration was sending a gay person, Christopher John Lamora, to be the next United States Ambassador to Cameroon.

The decision did not go down well with many people in Cameroon. In Cameroon just like in many African countries, the business of being gay is a risky business. It is not fashionable in Cameroon for a man to bend over forward for another man but the Biden Administration wanted to change that. African men love their beautiful women and their best style is the missionary style.

The fight to undermine the American gay stance was not easy and everyone in the West African country was aware that the American gay ambassador would leave the country bruised and frustrated. His business lacked a market in Cameroon.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that on April 19, 2021, John Lamora’s nomination was sent to the US Senate. Hearings on his nomination were held before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on June 9, 2021. The committee reported him favorably on June 24, 2021 and on December 18, 2021; Lamora was confirmed by the United States Senate by voice vote.

The gay arrived in Cameroon on March 5, 2022 and presented his credentials to foreign minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella who is not really young on March 21, 2022. An unprecedented fracas had occurred in Yaoundé, the nation’s capital. Biden and his men knew that if Cameroon fell, the entire CEMAC region would fall too!

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea fired the first salvos and sounded a note of caution to the regime in Yaoundé. Archbishop Andrew Nkea also sent powerful signals to the Vatican saying marriage was a union between a man and a woman and anything outside that was witchcraft in its superlative degree.

Many CPDM regime insiders were concerned about a gay US ambassador in Yaoundé and the impact that may have on the wider CEMAC region. Four secret meetings were held inside the Unity Palace on how to deal with the situation without destroying the long standing relations with the United States of America.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that the CPDM wise men supported by a well placed Cameroonian citizen in the US successfully identified the so-called “husband” of Ambassador Christopher John Lamora and included his name on the list of people banned from entering Cameroon. Etoudi decided not to make it public for fear of reprisal from the Biden administration. Cameroon will not tolerate homosexuality and the business of gay sex was not lucrative in Cameroon.

Life in Yaoundé became boring for Ambassador John Lamora to the extent that he was heard murmuring privately that he wanted his tenure to come to end for him to leave. Yaoundé had become a massive living Hell to him. He had a choice – Enjoy organic sex with a beautiful Cameroonian lady or spend time masturbating in his bathroom.

His saving grace came when Donald Trump, a man who has a bone to pick with homosexuals, asked all of them to resign and return home where they can engage in their ungodly habit.

President Biya and Archbishop Nkea successfully protected the sanctity of the family in Cameroon through strategic thinking and determination. Homosexual sex is not admired in Yaoundé. It is hated more than the garbage heaps which have become the town’s hallmark.

Yaoundé might be dirty and it is disgusting. But throwing homosexual sex into the mix will ruin any morality which still exists in the country. Who says Biya is not working? Fighting homosexuals is not a walk in the park. Biya has won a battle. He however still has many more challenges to deal with. He has rolled back homosexual sex in Yaoundé; at 92, will he be able to roll back the opposition that is advancing to Etoudi?

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai