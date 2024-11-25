Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba commander killed in Bamenda

Two Amba fighters, including a commander, were killed when government forces attacked their hideout early on Sunday in Bamenda the chief city in the North West region.

The Cameroon government military action as confirmed by a source in the North West governor’s office was carried out in the early hours of Sunday.

Yaoundé says the Amba commander killed in the operation was responsible for the deaths of many soldiers and civilians.

Fighting between the Francophone dominated Cameroon government army and Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces has persisted in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 when the Ambazonia Interim Government attempted to establish an independent nation in these regions.

By Fon Lawrence with files