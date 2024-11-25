2024 Cameroon Concord Person of the Year: Longue Longue, Eto’o in final list

Samuel Eto’o the man who was one of the world’s best strikers in the 2000s, and who was elected president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) on December 12, 2021 and singer Simon Longkana Agno, widely known as Longue Longue including the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi have made the final list for the 2024 Cameroon Concord News Person of the of Year.

Our London Bureau Chief Asu Isong announced the names for the award late on Sunday.

Apart from Samuel Eto’o who won the award in 2008, top news makers like Longue Longue and Minister Kombi are prominent in the 2024 contest.

The ultimate winner of the award will be decided after votes from Cameroon Concord News readers all over the world.

Cameroon Concord News has honored a Person of the Year annually since 1999. The winner is an individual or any group that has deeply influenced the people of Cameroon over the past year. The winner of this coveted award is made public in December every year, and a profile of the winner accompanies the release. The winner must have affected the news in Cameroon constructively or in an undesirable way. This sought-after distinction is not an endorsement but recognition by the readers of this publication.

Past winners of the award include Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o, Bishop Emeritus Francis Teke Lisinge of the Diocese of Mamfe, the Southern Cameroons leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, Archbishop Andrew Nkea the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province, former Nigerian head of state Goodluck Jonathan and the Cameroonian despot Paul Biya.

Voting for the 2024 Cameroon Concord News Person of the Year is now open to all our readers.

How to vote: You simply need to send the name of your preferred choice via cameroonconcordnews@gmail.com

By Chi Prudence Asong in London