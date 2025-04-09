King Charles and Queen Camilla hold private meeting with Pope Francis

King Charles and Queen Camilla met Pope Francis on Wednesday afternoon for a private meeting at the Vatican that lasted 20 minutes.

The Pope has been suffering from ill health and the King and Queen had to postpone a planned visit to the Vatican – but the pontiff has seemed to be recovering, and appeared in public at the weekend in St Peter’s Square.

Buckingham Palace says the King and Queen, on the third day of their state visit to Italy, were “delighted the Pope was well enough to host them – and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person”.

It is understood the meeting was only confirmed earlier today, with the continuing medical attention being given to Pope Francis.

