US President confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal agreed

US President Joe Biden has announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah

The deal will take effect from 04:00 local time (02:00 GMT) tomorrow, according to Biden

Earlier, Israel launched extensive air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after its military issued evacuation orders in the area

Israeli troops began a land invasion of Lebanon almost two months ago, in response to almost a year of rocket attacks from Hezbollah

A ceasefire in Lebanon would not directly affect Israel’s war in Gaza.

Source: BBC