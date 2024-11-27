The clowns in Yaoundé are moving for emergency repatriation of Cameroonians from Lebanon

Cameroon is planning to repatriate its citizens stranded in Lebanon, but details of the plan remain confidential. The Cameroonian embassy in Egypt, which oversees Lebanese affairs, confirmed the government’s approval for the swift and free return of those who wish to leave.

A statement from the diplomatic mission in Cairo announced that the consulate in Beirut has already begun registration for the repatriation effort. Registrations can also be completed via email. For citizens without valid passports, the government has taken urgent measures to issue free travel passes to facilitate their return.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating security situation in Lebanon. In recent weeks, Israeli forces have launched sustained airstrikes targeting Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite paramilitary group. The strikes have heavily affected Beirut, particularly the Basta neighborhood, suspected of hosting Hezbollah’s command center.

Other nations have also begun rapid evacuation efforts. Last month, France deployed a military aircraft to repatriate vulnerable individuals, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

This initiative reflects Cameroon’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad, even as regional instability continues to mount.

Source: Sbbc