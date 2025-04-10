Makossa legend Ben Decca to celebrate 40 years music career at Paris Olympia

Cameroonian makossa singer Ben Decca has announced a 100% live performance at Paris’s legendary Olympia concert hall on May 4, marking his 40-year career and celebrating his enduring connection with fans. “We are going to savor and enjoy this music that has connected us and continues to connect us to this day,” he said in a social media video message.

Decca emphasized the “chemistry with his fans,” expressing gratitude for their four decades of support. He described performing at the Olympia as a “crowning achievement.”

Makossa enthusiasts, particularly those in France and Western Europe, have responded enthusiastically, with many booking tickets and sending messages of affection. “Papa Ben Decca, please, after the concert, organize your team to release box sets of all your albums from the beginning for collectors like us. Even if it’s a limited edition, we’ll buy it. We want to be able to talk about your music to our children and pass it on for ten generations, even when we’re no longer here,” wrote one ticket holder.

Decca, 67, from the Deido canton in Douala, is the eldest of a musical family, including singers Grâce, Dora, and Isaac Decca. He began his career in the late 1970s, with his cousin Joe Mboule’s support. Forty years later, he has released approximately 20 albums and is considered an icon of Cameroonian music.

Source: Business in Cameroon