Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea discuss border demarcation issue

Officials from Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea are meeting in La Paz, a city in Equatorial Guinea, to discuss the border demarcation issue between the two countries, Cameroon’s Ministry of Territorial Administration said Tuesday.

This is the first time for experts from both sides, who are members of the technical subcommission in charge of the border demarcation, meeting to discuss the border issue.

“This meeting will provide a legal framework to facilitate the demarcation of our common borders,” said Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji at the beginning of the three-day meeting. He believed that the meeting, which opened Monday, would help trace the border between the two countries and determine the geographical distinctions, among other issues.

“We wish to see fruitful deliberations which guarantee mutually beneficial ties between our two brotherly countries,” said Equatorial Guinean Minister of State for Interior and Local Administration Faustino Ndong Esono Eyang.

Both countries want to make the border “an instrument of economic empowerment and peace,” Eyang said, stressing that there is no border dispute between the two countries.

The two sides are expected to finalize a working document that will help the experts when they visit the border Wednesday.

Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea share a border of approximately 200 km.

