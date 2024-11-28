Yaoundé:  Professor Robinson Mbu in tears after being sacked by Biya

More than two decades ago, Professor Robinson Mbu then President of the Manyu Elements Cultural Association in Yaoundé told this news reporter that he believed in miracles.

Mbu a very brilliant Southern Cameroons student with more than twenty A level points was refused a place in the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Yaoundé by the Francophone dominated regime.

By some strange happenstance, he travelled to neighboring Cross River State and deceived the government there that he was a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And so they allowed him to study medicine in the Federal Republic of Nigeria without paying a penny.

It was indeed a “miracle” for Robinson Mbu who graduated in Nigeria, returned home and became a chartered member of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate. His areas of specialization include Obstetrics and Gynecology, Operative laparoscopy in obstetrics and gynecology and Public health.

Robinson Mbu Enow (to use his three names) has been everything in Cameroon’s ministry of health including Director of Family Health. Late today, President Biya did what he does best by firing Professor Robinson Mbu.

Ever since the news came out on state radio and television CRTV, Robinson Mbu has been crying and jumping around at his Yaounde’s residence like a neck less chicken.

Manyu citizens in Yaoundé have been trooping to his home to console the CPDM health criminal and he has been talking ohne ende- boasting how even Biya cannot take away his professorship and that one of his buildings in Buea can keep him going forever.

It’s been clear from the very beginning of his career in Yaoundé that many CPDM barons such Minister Ahmadou Mustapha; the late Dr Ayuk Takem Jacob and even General Elokobi Daniel Njock didn’t trust this physician. That image of a trustworthy medical doctor was eroded long ago over a D and C incident which was never reported.

Today, a frustrated Mbu is crying, seemingly after losing his post in the Ministry of Health.

Stop crying please, Professor!! That is the modus operandi of the CPDM crime syndicate.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Eyong Tabot Enow in Yaoundé