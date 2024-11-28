Yaoundé: Ndolé takes center stage at Gastronomy Festival

The third edition of the Festival of Flavors of Cameroon and the World officially began on November 26 at the National Museum esplanade in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital. Running under the theme “Gastronomy and Intellectual Property,” this culinary event will conclude on December 1, 2024.

This year’s festival spotlights Ndolé, a beloved Cameroonian dish made with bitter leaves, peanuts, and spices. According to Minister of Tourism Maïgari Bello Bouba, who presided over the festival’s opening, Ndolé is on the path to being officially certified by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This recognition aims to protect its unique identity and promote its heritage.

Launched in 2022, the Festival of Flavors of Cameroon and the World is an initiative of the Network of Restaurateurs for the Promotion of Cameroon’s Culinary Heritage (Crespac), led by renowned restaurateur Marie-Thérèse Atedzoe. The event, supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure, seeks to establish Cameroon as a top culinary destination.

Source: Business in Cameroon