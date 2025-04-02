Boko Haram Attack: Beti Assomo is in the Far North

Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, began a two-day working visit to the Far North region on April 2, 2025, state radio reported.

The visit aims to convey the comfort and encouragement of President Paul Biya, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to troops engaged in operations protecting civilians and national security, according to the radio broadcast.

Assomo’s trip follows a recent terrorist attack that killed 12 Cameroonian soldiers. The assault targeted a Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) camp in Wulgo, northern Nigeria, near the Cameroonian border town of Fotokol, where the MNJTF is engaged in combating Boko Haram.

In a March 26, 2025, statement, Cameroon’s Ministry of Defense said heavily armed jihadist terrorists, traveling in tactical vehicles, stormed the joint defense and security forces post in Wulgo. The bodies of the deceased were transported to the military hospital morgue in Maroua, the capital of the 4th Joint Military Region. Wounded soldiers were evacuated to the Renaissance Hospital in N’Djamena, Chad, the headquarters of MNJTF Sector I, for treatment, the ministry said.

During his visit, Assomo will assess the security situation and military deployments in Mora and Maroua. Maroua serves as the headquarters for the 4th Joint Military Region, while Mora, the capital of the Mayo-Sava department, hosts a significant MNJTF base and several posts of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), an elite Cameroonian army unit.

Cameroon has been officially at war with Boko Haram, a Nigerian terrorist group, since 2014. While Boko Haram incursions into Cameroonian territory have decreased in recent years, military experts warn the group retains disruptive capabilities and remains a potential security threat to the region.

Source: Business in Cameroon