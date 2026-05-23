André Onana wins Turkish Cup as Trabzonspor defeat Konyaspor in final

Trabzonspor were crowned champions of the 2026 Turkish Cup on Friday, May 22, after defeating Konyaspor 2–1 in a tense final played in Antalya.

The final lived up to expectations, delivering an intense and competitive encounter between two sides determined to end their season with silverware. Trabzonspor ultimately edged the contest thanks to a strong attacking display and disciplined defensive organisation.

The breakthrough came early through Paul Onuachu, who opened the scoring before later converting from the penalty spot to double his tally and put his side in control of the match.

Konyaspor attempted a response and managed to reduce the deficit through Jackson Muleka, but their comeback effort fell short as Trabzonspor held firm to secure the title.

Goalkeeper André Onana also had a decisive influence on the outcome, producing several important saves during the game, including a crucial penalty stop that helped maintain Trabzonspor’s lead at a key moment in the final.

The victory marks an important milestone for Trabzonspor, ending their wait for domestic silverware and capping off a strong cup campaign that saw them progress steadily to the final.

Source: Lebledparle.com