US: Trump’s top spy resigns

US President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has resigned amid intense pressure from the White House after she strongly objected to the US-led illegal war of aggression against Iran, informed sources have revealed.

Gabbard, who headed the vast US intelligence community and coordinated espionage operations across America’s multiple spy agencies, officially cited her husband’s serious illness as the reason for stepping down.

In a resignation letter posted on X on Friday, she announced that Abraham Williams had been diagnosed with a serious and rare form of bone cancer.

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” Gabbard wrote.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

She added that her resignation would take effect on June 30.

Trump posted on Truth Social that “we will miss her” and claimed he had “no doubt” her husband would “soon be better than ever.”

Gabbard is the fourth female Cabinet-level official to leave Trump’s administration, following the earlier departures of former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez De Remer, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

However, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the real trigger for her exit was mounting pressure from the White House after Gabbard repeatedly voiced strong objections to the unwarranted US-Israeli decision to launch a war against Iran in the absence of any “imminent threat” to American security.

The United States and the Israeli regime have been waging an illegal war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran since February 28.

The unprovoked military offensive has drawn widespread international condemnation, sharply driven up global energy and food prices, and inflicted heavy economic pain on ordinary Americans.

Gabbard’s departure underscores deep divisions and growing unease inside the Trump administration over the reckless and costly war on Iran.

Her reported resistance highlights serious concerns within US intelligence circles about the lack of any legitimate justification for the aggression and the risk of it escalating into a broader regional catastrophe.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has already placed enormous strain on Washington’s military resources and economy, fueling inflation, higher fuel costs, and rising public anger across the United States.

Many observers view the internal turmoil in Trump’s cabinet as further proof of the heavy price America continues to pay for its illegitimate war against Iran.

Source: Presstv