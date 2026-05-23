Online Recruitment Scams: Young Cameroonians must be careful!

Online recruitment is not new in the world but in modern times, it is no longer sure bet. It has been around for some time now, especially following the development of new and innovative technologies but in recent times it has taken a dimension which has become worrisome for many governments in Africa.

These technologies are designed to facilitate things for people around the world, but the forces of darkness are using these technologies for other purposes which are unfortunately unorthodox.

Many young desperate Africans, caught up in the web of unemployment are yet to understand that online recruit has a very dark side which can put an end to their lives if they are not lucky.

Online recruitment is today related to cyber fraud which is a highly organized transnational operation with hubs in countries such as Nigeria, Mali, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

In recent times, young Cameroonians who are desperate for work and better salaries have been looking outwards for greener pastures. In their warp thinking, any pasture out of their country is greener than what they have in Cameroon.

Strangely, things do not always work according to plan. The promise of a better life in some of these West African countries could easily turn into a massive never-ending nightmare.

Some of those unfortunate situations have really occurred to these young Cameroonians. Once, Nigeria and Mali were in the news for online scamming, but today, Côte d’Ivoire is in the spotlight for fake jobs opportunities which are hurting many young Africans.

Many young Africans have had a taste of what awaits those who do not listen to wise counsel. Once they have been convinced that a job has been secured for them, they start doling out huge chunks of money to their future preys who will end up enslaving them.

Once in Abidjan, their passports get seized and they get locked up in parts of the city they don’t know. They get asked to call their family members back home for more money. They also get asked to convince their friends and family members that they are working and that if they come to Abidjan, their lives will change for the better.

In many cases, their greener pastures turn into brown pastures. Some have had to be used as slaves and the experience has been traumatizing for many.

In certain circumstances, Cameroonians who are legally resident in countries such as Côte d’Ivoire have had to step in to help and this could be a costly venture, not just in terms of money. Getting new identification documents for a victim who has escaped from the claws his captors is always a stressful process.

Young Cameroonians have to be careful with some job promises. It is not everything that glitters that is gold. Before jumping into such deals, it is wise to ask the following questions:

If the job is in Abidjan, why are Ivoirians not filling such positions? Do I have the right skills to earn such a huge salary? Can I contact any Cameroonian who is legally living in that country for me to get more information about the opportunity? Why should I be spending money to fill a position I am not so sure about?

These questions can help young Cameroonians to figure out if they are being dragged into something that might cost them their lives. While life could be challenging in Cameroon, it will always be advisable to err on the side of caution.

By our West Africa Correspondent