Tinubu, other African leaders to congratulate Issa Tchiroma soonest

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu will be joining other African leaders to congratulate Issa Tchiroma, who was elected Sunday as the 3rd head of state of the Republic of Cameroon.

In a confidential statement released by Aso Rock to the Nigerian embassy in Yaoundé, President Tinubu is planning to send a message to the Issa Tchiroma campaign and the Cameroonian people congratulating them for electing the former Biya ally as president of the republic.

The Nigerian leader is expected to affirm the valued relations between Nigeria and Cameroon and to acknowledge the rewarding partnership in peace-building including the return of Cameroonian refugees.

Other African leaders are also expected to send in their congratulatory messages to President-elect Issa Tchiroma in the coming days.

Issa Tchiroma said his victory is not that of one man, nor of one party. “It is the victory of a people. It is the victory of Cameroon.”

By James Ekpenyong in Abuja