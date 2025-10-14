Issa Tchiroma’s Victory: Yaoundé under pressure

Sleeping tablets are becoming scarce in Yaoundé as regime officials have run out of sleep due to Issa Tchiroma’s victory.

Yaoundé is under enormous pressure and this started on Sunday evening when exit polls pointed to a Tchiroma landslide victory.

Hurricane Tchiroma has finally hit Yaoundé with vengeance and the damage is huge. Many Yaoundé regime loyalists are losing sleep as the counting of the votes is slowly confirming that Tchiroma has won by over 70% despite widespread rigging by the government and its ruling party.

Several opposition parties have already congratulated Mr. Tchiroma and many Western diplomats have already called him to congratulate him for solving a decades-old equation.

American diplomats had already informed members of the Cameroon clergy before Sunday’s election that the incumbent, Paul Biya, clearly belonged to the past.

The French who have stood behind Biya for decades are scrambling for solutions to ensure that the ailing and senile Biya is given a safe passage to a quiet retirement.

If Biya is handed the victory by the corrupt constitutional council, there will be widespread demonstrations in the country and northerners might want to secede just like the two English-speaking regions of the country have been trying for almost a decade.

If the North were to declare its independence, Cameroon would be Balkanized and French interests would suffer a situation Paris is scrambling to avoid.

A French diplomat in Yaoundé who spoke to the Cameroon Concord News’ correspondent in Yaoundé on condition of anonymity said that Biya was no longer relevant to the country’s future, adding that Biya was popularly unpopular and would not be able to defend French interests in a balkanized Cameroon.

He added that Cameroon would end up with a Mugabe-style negotiation, stressing that the Cameroon situation was similar to what Zimbabwe faced when Mugabe was taken down.

Like Grace Mugabe, Chantal Biya is also power hungry and she has been the face behind the masks for decades as Mr. Biya sinks into senility and brain farts.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai