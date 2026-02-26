Standard Chartered books loss on Cameroon exit

Standard Chartered said it booked a $5 million loss in 2025, about CFA2.8 billion at current exchange rates, following the sale of its Cameroon subsidiary, according to its annual report published on Feb. 24, 2026.

Despite the accounting loss, the British banking group said the transaction improved its overall risk profile. Within its Corporate and Investment Banking segment, risk-weighted assets fell by $300 million in 2025, equivalent to about CFA167 billion, reflecting its withdrawal from the Cameroonian market.

Risk-weighted assets measure a bank’s assets adjusted for credit risk and determine the minimum level of capital required to cover potential losses. The reduction suggests a meaningful decrease in credit exposure, pointing to relatively high risk levels in the Cameroonian portfolio.

A Strategic Refocus

On Dec. 5, 2025, Standard Chartered announced the completion of the transfer of its Cameroon subsidiary to Nigeria’s Access Bank Plc. The divestment forms part of a strategy unveiled in 2022 to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East to improve efficiency and reduce operational complexity.

“In 2022, Standard Chartered announced its strategic decision to divest its operations in seven markets in Africa and the Middle East to enhance efficiency, reduce complexity and focus on markets where we can have the greatest impact,” said Kariuki Ngari, chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya & Africa. “Today, Standard Chartered Cameroon has officially transferred to Access Bank, and we have worked closely together to complete this acquisition.”

Access Bank Expands Its Footprint

For Access Bank, the deal strengthens its position in Cameroon. The Nigerian lender said it serves more than 22,000 customers — corporates, individuals and traders — through five branches in Douala and Yaoundé.

The integration of Standard Chartered’s assets is expected to bolster Access Bank’s corporate banking and large-company services, segments where the British group had historically focused in Cameroon.

Source: Business in Cameroon