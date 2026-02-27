Ambazonia crisis reaches unenviable decade milestone

Ten years after it began, the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon is worsening and continues to be one of the most under-reported conflicts in the world.

The conflict, which has been ravaging the North-West and South-West regions, started in late 2016 and has grown into the worst crisis in the Central African country post-independence.

Pitting militants agitating for the autonomy of the English-speaking regions citing marginalisation by the French-speaking-dominated government, it has exposed civilians to human rights abuses.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reports how the security situation remains tense, marked by frequent and intense violent clashes between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and state security forces (SSF), leaving the security and humanitarian situation very fragile and volatile.

The UNOCHA notes that drawing towards the end of the year, multiplicity of illegal checkpoints led to a high rate of extortion from the civilian population by NSAGs in the name of “Liberation tax” across most of the divisions in the two volatile regions.

“Also, there has been an increase in arbitrary arrest, kidnapping for ransom, including some current and former officials,” said a spokesperson.

In December, according to the UN agency’s statistics, at least 14 incidents involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were reported in the North-West and South-West.

More than 2 000 people were reportedly displaced from 400 homes.

Humanitarian agencies decry how the displacements expose the affected communities to major protection risks among others, as they move to and from their homes seeking safety and protection, placing additional burdens on communities that are already very fragile.

Access during December was constrained due to insecurity and multiple informal check points with strict verification of “liberation tax” receipts, as well as imposition of large sums on road users including pedestrians.

“These restricted movements narrowed the humanitarian space and negatively affected response activities,” UNOCHA stated.

The crisis began as peaceful strikes and protests by English-speaking lawyers and teachers against the alleged “Francophonisation” of the legal and educational systems in Anglophone regions.

This situation escalated into an armed conflict between the military and separatist groups following a violent government crackdown in late 2016 and early 2017.

Separatists declared the symbolic independence of “Ambazonia.”

Independent since 1961 and previously a German colony, Cameroon was colonised by both Britain and France following the defeat of Germany in World War I.

Eight of Cameroon’s ten regions are predominantly Francophone.

Around 80 percent of the country of 30 million people is French-speaking.

