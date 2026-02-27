Far North Region: 5 Boko Haram militants killed in repelled attack

At least five Boko Haram militants were killed when they launched an offensive against a military camp in Cameroon’s Far North region, security sources confirmed on Thursday.

The attack occurred late Wednesday into early Thursday at the Bargaram military camp, which hosts Cameroon’s elite Rapid Intervention Battalion.

Heavily armed Boko Haram militants attacked the camp on several fronts during the night-long battle but were later repelled by soldiers who killed five of them and dumped the bodies in a public place, a military official in the region, who asked not to be named, said.

Last week, five Boko Haram militants were killed when they attempted to raid the same military camp. Local media reported that Thursday’s attack was an act of revenge by the terror group.

Source: Xinhuanet