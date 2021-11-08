Southern Cameroons restoration groups stand behind President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and family

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says all Southern Cameroons restoration groups firmly support President Sisiku Ayuk and his family including all detainees in French Cameroun jails and detention centres.

“I say to you people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia: Your Interim Government and all restoration groups in the diaspora, Ground 1 and Ground Zero are standing behind the steadfast leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe who continues to defend the interest of British Southern Cameroonians,” the Foreign Affairs Department of the Ambazonia Interim Government quoted Dabney Yerima as saying.

The top Southern Cameroons leader hailed members of the NERA 10 families for their continues support to the Southern Cameroons struggle and for showing a high level of responsibility and awareness.

Dabney Yerima further said that Southern Cameroonians have been lately under a lot of pressure to accept an unjust compromise that would continue to keep them as second class citizens in La Republique du Cameroun.

Since the Southern Cameroons crisis hit the global stage some five years ago, some 10,000 Cameroonians have been killed, with army soldiers accounting for close to 35% of the deaths.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been maimed and scarred for life in a conflict that could have been addressed through negotiations and genuine dialogue.

As of today, some one million Southern Cameroonians are either internally displaced or are seeking refuge in a neighboring country due to a conflict many observers say was avoidable.

Thousands of army soldiers whose consciences could not allow them to kill innocent civilians have left the country to escape the harsh punishment the government inflicts on soldiers who do not want to implement the decisions of the top military brass.

By Chi Prudence Asong