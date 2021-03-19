Southern Cameroons Interim Government resolved to pursue top goals in self defense

The Southern Cameroons Secretary of the Economy, Comrade Tabenyang Brado says through the Bank of Ambazonia, Southern Cameroons will muster all its strength to continue on the path towards achieving an independent state by investing in the Big Rubbergun Project and self defense.

Secretary Tabenyang Brado made the comments on Wednesday in a brilliant submission to a virtual Amba war cabinet meeting chaired by Vice President Dabney Yerima as he made public plans for the financing of the final and decisive phase of the Ambazonian resistance.

On Ground Zero, French Cameroun military hostilities will persist, Tabenyang Brado said, adding, “The department of the Economy will remain involved in raising money for the struggle as well as in the area of self defense and the Big Rubbergun, and my department will continue to achieve top goals in the independence battle with our full strength.”

He said ever since the US Senate passed Resolution 684 which called on the US government to explore placing targeted sanctions on members of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate regime in Yaoundé for gross human rights violations in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, the Biya Francophone regime has been under maximum pressure.

By Chi Prudence Asong








