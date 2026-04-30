Iran says US warships will burn like bases if attacked again

A top IRGC commander says Iran will respond to any enemy aggression with prolonged and painful blows, adding that American naval vessels will share the fate of US military bases in the region.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi warned US Central Command on Thursday over reported plans for a “short and intense” series of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.

“You have seen the fate of your bases in the region; you will also see the fate of your warships,” General Mousavi wrote in a post.

His warning comes as US President Donald Trump is said to receive a briefing on new plans for potential military aggression against Iran on Thursday from CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

According to the report, the briefing signals Trump seriously weighing a return to large-scale military attacks, either to break the stalemate in negotiations or to deliver what Axios boasted as “a final blow before ending the war”.

CENTCOM, it said, has devised a plan for a “short and intense” series of strikes on Iran, likely targeting infrastructure.

Another delusional proposal expected to be presented to Trump reportedly focuses on “seizing control of part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it for commercial shipping” in an operation that could include ground forces.

“A further option previously discussed, and possibly to be raised again, is a special forces mission to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium,” the pro-Zionist outlet surmised.

Axios cited Trump as saying on Wednesday that he views a naval blockade of Iran as “somewhat more effective than bombing”, though he remains open to military action if Iran does not yield.

“With painful, prolonged, and far-reaching strikes, we will respond to the enemy’s operations—even if they are swift and brief—by the grace of God,” General Mousavi warned.

Iranian Armed Forces executed decisive strikes for 41 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets in the region, after the two regimes launched terrorist strikes targeting Iran’s top officials and military and civilian infrastructure.

The US was forced to unilaterally declare a two-week ceasefire on April 8, allowing for negotiations in Islamabad. But peace talks fell through after the Americans could not achieve what they had failed to achieve through military aggression.

Ultimately, US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade on Iranian ports, but the measure has left the American and European economies bleeding from runaway energy prices.

A high-ranking security source from the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters – the country’s central war command – told Press TV on Wednesday that Tehran’s patience with the US piracy in the Sea of Oman is wearing thin.

“The continued American maritime piracy and banditry in the form of a so-called ‘naval blockade’ will soon be met with practical and unprecedented action,” the source said.

A senior IRGC Navy commander warned that any new US military aggression would trigger previously undisclosed Iranian capabilities, including advanced smart targeting systems.

“If America wishes to repeat its miscalculation and attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, the IRGC Navy will use its new cards — including in the field of smart targeting — and will burn the giant warships of the criminal regime in its fiery wrath, taking them out of operation,” IRGC Navy political deputy chief Mohammad Akbarzadeh warned on Tuesday.

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani was more specific in his warning, stating that the Islamic Republic will “very soon” confront the enemy with a weapon “it is deeply afraid of.”

“And it is right next to them,” he noted on Wednesday in reference to the weapon in question, adding, “I hope they won’t have a heart attack.”

Source: Press TV