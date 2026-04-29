Pentagon chief grilled in Congress over huge cost of war against Iran

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was grilled by members of Congress over the enormous cost of the joint American-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

The hearing on Wednesday came after the Pentagon revealed that the aggression against Iran has cost the United States some $25 billion so far.

Jules Hurst, a senior Pentagon official, disclosed the sum to members of the Armed Services Committee of the US House of Representatives as he insisted that most of the money had been spent on munitions.

However, while facing questions from US lawmakers, Hegseth said the cost of the war, which is equal to the entire budget of the US space agency NASA for this year, was justified, while repeating the administration’s false accusations about Iran’s nuclear program.

“What would you pay to ensure Iran does not get a nuclear bomb? What would you pay?” Hegseth asked members of Congress.

The controversial US war minister, who is quite known for his odd behavior, burst into anger when faced with questions about the failure of the US aggression on Iran and the fact that Washington has not been able to conclude the war.

Hegseth called lawmakers who criticize the war and call it a quagmire a group of “reckless, feckless, and defeatist” Congressional Democrats.

He also refused to answer a question whether he had recommended President Donald Trump to start a war with Iran, while also avoiding clearly stating what Washington’s plans were to prevent a closure by Iran of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused global commodity and energy prices to skyrocket.

Asked about a February 28 attack on a school in southern Iran, which killed nearly 170 children and teachers and caused global uproar, the defense minister repeated previous statements that the attack is under investigation.