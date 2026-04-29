China commits 1.6 bln CFA in food shipments to Cameroon

China has pledged food commodities valued at over 20 million yuan, approximately 1.6 billion CFA francs, to Cameroon, in a donation comprising 880 tonnes of wheat and 1,630 tonnes of rice earmarked for conflict-affected regions across the country.

The commitment was disclosed on April 27, 2026 by China’s Ambassador to Cameroon, Xu Yong, following an audience with Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji in Yaoundé. The first consignment is expected to arrive at the Port of Douala on May 9, 2026, to be dispatched in five lots. The Ministry of Territorial Administration will oversee handling and logistics, with subsequent lots scheduled for delivery throughout May.

The aid is directed at populations affected by security disruptions in the North, Far North, Adamawa, Northwest and Southwest regions, areas where cultivated land has decreased by between 20 and 40 per cent in conflict-affected zones, sharply driving up food prices across local markets. The first lot is expected to contain 418 tonnes of wheat, with the remaining cargoes scheduled later in May.

The food donation is not China’s first of its kind in Cameroon. In 2018, the Chinese government donated slightly over one billion CFA francs in humanitarian food aid to populations in the Northwest and Southwest regions. In December 2025, Beijing provided significant food donations to the Chantal Biya Foundation and to populations in vulnerable communities. The Territorial Administration Ministry publicly acknowledged the gesture as reflecting the quality of bilateral relations spanning more than 55 years.

Source: Business in Cameroon