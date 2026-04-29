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Yaoundé: SNH awards five oil and gas blocks under 2025-2026 licensing round

Yaoundé: SNH awards five oil and gas blocks under 2025-2026 licensing round

Société nationale des hydrocarbures announced on April 24 the award of five oil and gas blocks under the 2025-2026 licensing round launched on August 1, 2025.

According to SNH, Murphy West Africa secured four blocks in the Douala-Kribi-Campo basin, while Octavia Energy Corporation obtained the Bolongo Exploration block in the Rio del Rey basin.

Negotiations will now focus on production-sharing contracts aimed at reviving hydrocarbon exploration in Cameroon.

Source: Africa News Agency

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