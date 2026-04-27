Yaoundé launches first census since 2005 to update data for planning

Cameroon launched its fourth general population and housing census on Friday, April 24, across the country. The census aims to count the population and collect data on living conditions, as well as agriculture and livestock.

The $23.7 million operation (about 13.26 billion CFA francs) is expected to provide reliable data for development planning, public policy and efforts to harness the demographic dividend. The nationwide campaign runs through May 29.

The census takes place amid human capital challenges. According to the 2020 Human Capital Index, Cameroon ranks 141st out of 174 countries, with a score of 0.39. Since the last census in 2005, the lack of updated data has limited authorities’ ability to track key indicators, including under-five survival rates, stunting and access to education.

The census is expected to improve understanding of the country’s demographic and social conditions, provide updated data for planning and support public policy implementation.

Source: ecofinagency