Southern Cameroons Crisis: Swiss talks offering nothing new to Ambazonians: Dr Patrick Ayuk

A senior Southern Cameroons academic with strong ties to the Ambazonia Interim Government, Dr Patrick Ayuk, says the much publicized Swiss talks for resolving the crisis opposing French and British Southern Cameroons has not offered anything to the suffering people of Ambazonia.

“Those who announced the talks are following the same policies as those of the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé. The talks are only on social media and the Swiss government has not offered anything to the English speaking people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia. Bern is rather helping the corrupt French Cameroun regime of President Biya” Dr Patrick Ayuk said in interview with Cameroon Concord News on Wednesday evening.

Dr Patrick Ayuk pointed out that the so-called Swiss talk is simply nothing. “Through the Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the people of British Southern Cameroons have offered their vision plan for a solution to the Southern Cameroons crisis which includes withdrawing all French Cameroun forces from Ambazonian streets, freeing all British Southern Cameroons prisoners, granting general amnesty to Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora and committing to an international mediated negotiation, in a neutral venue. The people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia are waiting for a response from La Republique du Cameroun.”

“The Ambazonia Interim Government is ready to engage in negotiations but as Vice President Dabney Yerima recently opined, due to the many Covid-19 deaths recorded in Southern Cameroons lately, the humanitarian issue should be separated from military and political matters” Dr Patrick Ayuk furthered.

The Swiss government is yet to appoint a special envoy for Southern Cameroons, but claims that consultations have been going on with some Southern Cameroons pro independence groups.

The Biya Francophone regime does not appear interested in a ceasefire at this moment, and is supposedly prioritizing a military campaign to stifle the Southern Cameroons uprising.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai








