Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gendarmes beheaded in Amba attack

Two gendarmes in Cameroon were killed and then beheaded overnight in an attack by secessionists, an official says.

The bodies were found on Wednesday morning in Babadjou, a town which borders Cameroon’s North-West region – one of two areas where fighters are seeking to break away.

Gisèle Tsangue, the mayor of Babadjou, said it was an attack by separatists on a checkpoint and a third officer was missing.

The UN estimates that at least 3,500 people have been killed in the English-speaking regions of North-West and South-West Cameroon since the secessionist conflict began in late 2016.

Anglophone activists say the country’s French-speaking majority is marginalising the English-speaking minority.

