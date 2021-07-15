CPDM Crime Syndicate: FECAFOOT seeks restructuring amid conflict

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) needs to be restructured as part of the efforts to rebuild it and restore public confidence, the federation’s president Seidou Mbombo Njoya said on Tuesday.

“It’s important we adopt worthy statutes that will permit good functioning and organisation of FECAFOOT. We need an objective and neutral electoral code, a transparent disciplinary code, and a transparent financial mechanism,” Njoya said in the capital Yaounde at the start of an extraordinary general assembly of the federation.

“At the end of this general assembly, resolutions need to reflect a modern and dynamic FECAFOOT that will guarantee the development of our football far away from incessant conflict. We should write a new page of our federation,” he added.

FECAFOOT has been plagued by managerial, corrupt, and financial crises for several years and this needs to stop, sports officials said.

Njoya said the restructuring of the football governing body was fundamental as the Central African country prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

