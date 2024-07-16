Samuel Eto’o makes surprising demands on dress code of all coaches

Coaches in Cameroon have lost the freedom to dress the way they please following a surprising directive by FECAFOOT boss Samuel Eto’o.

Cameroon football federation FECAFOOT has made a surprising demand on the dressing of all coaches in the country’s league starting next season.

FECAFOOT, which is led by legendary footballer Samuel Eto’o, has ordered all head coaches to wear suits with their club’s crest visible during matches while their assistants must dress in their club’s official kit from the 2024-25 season.

Failure to do so will result in a fine of 100,000 francs (Ksh21,537) for the club.

The directive has raised eyebrows in the country with some feeling it is draconian and denies the tacticians a choice to dress the way they deem fit.

However, FECAFOOT has insisted it is a way of bringing sanity in the league following complaints over ‘poor dressing’ by coaches in the country.

According to Afrik Foot, some tacticians in the various leagues in Cameroon have been spotted on the bench wearing jersey of European teams, giving their teams and league a bad image.

Now, the tacticians have lost the freedom do dress as they please on match days following the new regulations.

FECAFOOT also feels the directive will improve the brand image of the league and earn the coaches respect.

Source: Pulsesports