Eto’o and FIFA drive professionalism in Cameroon football

FIFA experts opened a training workshop this week in Mbankomo, near Yaoundé, aimed at professional football clubs in Cameroon. Samuel Eto’o Fils, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), hopes the three-day workshop will facilitate the full professionalization of clubs in the MTN Elite One, MTN Elite Two, and Guinness Super League championships, a key objective he set upon assuming leadership of the federation in December 2021.

“For just over three years, we have been striving to professionalize our football,” Eto’o said before opening the workshop. He emphasized that professionalization is not arbitrary but essential. Addressing club officials in Mbankomo, he stated, “Football is, above all, a business. This is the transition I am leading you through.”

Professionalization is a cornerstone of Eto’o’s Fecafoot leadership program. It is the second major priority of his term, which includes plans to attract fans back to stadiums, develop talent, and improve player wages.

While Eto’o has seen success in increasing stadium attendance and implementing effective match scheduling, challenges remain, such as ensuring regular player salaries and improving the financial stability of professional clubs. He hopes the FIFA-led workshop will address these issues.

This is not FIFA’s first such initiative in Africa. The global football governing body has established a program to support African clubs in their professionalization efforts. This program, now available to Cameroonian clubs, aims to enhance their governance, marketing, and commercial operations.

“We must move beyond solely discussing federation sponsors and merchandise. We need to sell our football, as that is where the real revenue lies,” Eto’o told the Cameroonian club officials.

Source: Business in Cameroon