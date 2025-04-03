Lubiana’s “Terre Rouge” draws crowds in Cameroon, Belgium

Belgian-Cameroonian musician Lubiana is set to perform for sold-out audiences across Belgium this April, presenting her second album, “Terre rouge,” to the public. She will hold concerts in Brussels at the Botanique, followed by performances in Namur and Louvain-la-Neuve. “It’s an album about my reconnection with my African roots,” Lubiana told reporters.

Lubiana began her musical reconnection journey in Cameroon, performing two concerts in Yaoundé and Douala in early March. “In Douala, the IFC (French Institute of Cameroon) venue couldn’t accommodate the entire audience,” recalled an art critic who attended the event.

Prior to her performances, Lubiana screened the documentary “Terre rouge,” which accompanies her new album. The film chronicles her return to Bangoua, her native village, illustrating her reconnection with her roots. This return is powerfully conveyed in the album, notably in songs like “Grand-père,” a poignant tribute to her ancestors.

In an interview with TV5 Monde, Lubiana explained that “Terre rouge” explores her African identity. While her return to Bangoua is a pivotal moment, she also emphasized her broader connection to Africa. She traveled across West Africa, learning to play the kora under the guidance of the late Malian griot Toumani Diabaté, who passed away last year. Lubiana joins Gambian artist Sona Jobarteh as one of the few female kora masters on the continent.

With “Terre rouge,” Lubiana aims to perform on stages worldwide. She is already scheduled to appear at the Francofolies and the Festival Solidarités in France.

Source: Sbbc