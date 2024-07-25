Biya regime earns CFA174.2bn from Oil and Gas in four months

Between January and April 2024, Cameroon’s public treasury received CFA174.2 billion from the sale of oil and natural gas. This information comes from a statement following the board meeting of the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) held on July 24, 2024, in Yaoundé. During the same period, the SNH reported paying more than CFA25 billion in taxes and various duties to the state.

The country’s oil and gas production in this period resulted in 12.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 7.5 million barrels of crude oil and 922.3 million cubic meters of natural gas.

According to the revised finance law passed by Parliament in June 2024, Cameroon aims to generate a total of CFA801.6 billion from oil revenues in 2024. This figure includes income from hydrocarbon sales and corporate taxes from oil companies operating in the country.

