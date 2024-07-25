Obama plans to endorse Harris’s bid to run for president

Former US president Barack Obama is reportedly planning to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Citing four people familiar with discussions between the two sides, NBC reported on Thursday that Obama has privately supported Harris’ candidacy as the Democratic Party nominee for president, and plans to endorse her soon.

“He has been in regular contact with her and thinks she’s been off to a great start,” one of the sources said.

Another source, however, said Obama did not want to overshadow President Joe Biden’s moment, particularly his first address to the nation since deciding to end his 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden dropped his re-election bid on Sunday and endorsed Harris for US president.

Many Democrats have expressed their support for Harris to become the party’s nominee as they square up for an election battle against Republican Donald Trump. However, Obama has until now officially remained silent on whom he endorses for president.

“Aides to Obama and Harris also have discussed arranging for the two of them to appear together on the campaign trail, though no date has been set,” three of the sources told NBC.

Meanwhile, two people familiar with the matter said Michelle Obama also supports Harris’ candidacy.

Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, said the ex-president is looking forward to helping Democrats “up and down the ballot make the case to voters this fall”.

“Our strategy will be based on driving impact, especially where and when his voice can move the needle,” he added.

