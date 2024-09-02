Southern Cameroonians send President Ayuk Tabe Birthday Wishes

The president of the Ambazonia Interim Government Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is now the only sitting Southern Cameroons leader to celebrate his birthday in a French Cameroun jail breaking the record previously held by Albert Mukong.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, who is still being held at the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaoundé, received a swell of birthday wishes from thousands of exiled Southern Cameroonians and supporters of the Ambazonia Interim Government in the diaspora across social media.

On Twitter, the Ambazonia leader reacted and said “I am deeply touched by the outpouring of warm wishes on my birthday from some dedicated Ambazonian comrades. Your thoughtful messages are not just words but a reminder of our collective resolve for our cause. I am grateful for your unwavering support. Together, we forge ahead!”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai