Yaoundé: Biya’s health is a major concern

There is news coming out of the Unity Palace in Yaoundé and it is not good for Mr. Biya’s family, though it could be good news to most Cameroonians who hold that Mr. Biya has overstayed his welcome at the Unity Palace.

President Paul Biya, is in bad shape and his family and close associates are very concerned. A dying Biya is not good news to his collaborators who are taking advantage of the chaos which has become the country’s hallmark to line their pockets.

The 91-year-old Biya has not been enjoying life as his numerous diseases are rearing their ugly head to rob him of his happiness.

Mr. Biya was expected to leave for China over the weekend to attend the China-Africa Summit but could not make it due to health issues.

Though the procedures for his departure had been rolled out with security forces deployed in the paths he uses when traveling out of the country, Mr. Biya started feeling really bad a few hours to his trip, causing the entire protocol mechanism to scrap.

Speaking to Cameroon Concord News on Sunday, a source at the Unity Palace said Mr. Biya’s health was declining on a daily basis, adding that his current situation was a major concern to his family.

“Mr. Biya’s family is concerned about his health. Despite all the health precautions being taken, the strongman’s health is failing him and it seems to have taken a turn for the worse,” the source said.

“He was supposed to have travelled to China for the 2024 China-Africa Summit, but the trip was cancelled at the last minute when the 91-year-old Biya could not even stand. All the security and protocol arrangements that were in place in Yaoundé were cancelled, prompting many to question if the country’s president was indeed in good health,” the source added.

“We are all concerned. The country is in a very bad shape and there is no clear succession plan and Mr. Biya himself is still very excited to run again in 2025. Power is a real drug. It has gotten into Mr. Biya’s head and he sees himself as the only person who can rule the country,” the source added.

“I wish he could disabuse his mind of such falsehood. Cemeteries around the world are full of people who once thought that they were indispensable. At almost 92, Mr. Biya should have understood that he is hurting himself and the country by sticking to power,” the source pointed out.

“Many people around the head of state are taking advantage of his poor health and age to feather their nests. They know their days in power are numbered. They understand that without a clear succession plan in Cameroon, the country could be plunged into chaos once Biya dies,” the source regretted.

“Many of our ministers and directors do not have their children in Cameroon. Their families are in Canada and the United States, while they are robbing Cameroon blind. They are aware of the impending chaos and they do not want their families to be caught up in any mess they have helped to create,” our source concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai