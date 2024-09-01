Indomitable Lions: Brys names final 24-man squad for AFCON qualifier against Namibia

Cameroon head coach Marc Brys on Friday named his final selection of 24 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening qualifier match against Namibia.

The squad includes well-experienced and celebrated players such as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Andre Onana, Bryan Mbeumo, and Vincent Aboubakar.

Cameroon will host Namibia on September 7, with the Indomitable Lions set to begin training on Sunday.

The team is preparing for the game in an atmosphere “full of uncertainty and controversy,” said football analyst James Malu.

“There is a tussle between the Cameroon FA and the Ministry of Sports over who is in charge of the Indomitable Lions. Even as we speak, the venue of the game is not yet known. The ministry insists that the match will be played in the capital, Yaounde, while the FA has already announced that it will be played in the town of Garoua,” Malu said.

“Such an atmosphere of tension might impact the team negatively,” he added.

Cameroon is placed in Group J of the qualifiers, along with Namibia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

The 35th edition of AFCON will take place in Morocco next year.

Source: Xinhuanet