Samuel Eto’o wins legal dispute before the CAS against Geremi Njitap

The legal battle between the Cameroon Football Federation, led by Samuel Eto’o, and the National Union of Cameroonian Footballers, headed by Geremi Njitap, has reached another dramatic chapter in the courts. The Federation has announced that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal filed by SYNAFOC.

In an official statement, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) confirmed that the appeal lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by the National Union of Cameroonian Footballers (SYNAFOC) has not succeeded.

This action was aimed at contesting a previous decision handed down by the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee, which had already rejected SYNAFOC’s complaint against the resolutions adopted by FECAFOOT’s governing bodies during the meetings held on November 15 and 16, 2024.

These resolutions notably included the withdrawal of recognition that had until then established SYNAFOC as the representative union for Cameroonian footballers. That recognition has since been transferred to the National Association of Cameroonian Footballers (ANFC).

According to FECAFOOT, the CAS decision thus confirms the compliance and legality of the actions taken by its governing bodies in this matter.

Source: Yahoo Sports