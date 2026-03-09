Putin congratulates Iran on election of new Supreme Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei over his election as new Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In a congratulatory message on Monday, Putin expressed confidence that the new Leader would continue his father’s work “honorably” and would unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials.

“Now, when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your work in this high office will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” Putin was quoted by the Kremlin as saying.

The Russian president reaffirmed Moscow’s “unwavering” support for Tehran and solidarity with its friends in Iran.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 clerics, on Sunday night officially appointed Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, as the new and third Leader of the Islamic Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He is the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was martyred in US-Israeli terrorist attacks on February 28.

Iranian officials, state institutions, armed forces, and people from across the country pledged allegiance to the new Leader on Monday.

Source: Press TV