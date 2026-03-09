Concerns about public administration in Cameroon

Cameroon is a challenging country and the challenges are hurting everyone. Some of these problems are generated by administrators who are supposed to address any administrative bottlenecks.

The attitude of some public administrators in Cameroon has become alarming. Those who are appointed to serve the public often end up exploiting the very citizens they are meant to assist. Many Cameroonians continue to express dissatisfaction and frustration about the difficulty of legalizing administrative documents such as birth certificates and national identity cards.

For many citizens, obtaining or legalizing documents in Cameroon feels like a nightmare. The process is often unnecessarily long and exhausting. Offices are sometimes understaffed; some workers arrive late to work, while others are present but inattentive—engaging in personal activities instead of serving the public.

In many cases, citizens are only attended to at the convenience of the officials. When individuals attempt to complain, they are sometimes met with hostility, rudeness, or even insults. Some officials reportedly tell citizens that nothing can be done against them and that those who cannot wait are free to leave. Such behavior undermines public trust and the fundamental purpose of public administration.

As a result of these challenges, many young people have resorted to using intermediaries or “middlemen” who operate within or around public offices. These individuals often demand large sums of money to facilitate document processing. This practice encourages corruption and creates an exploitative system where ordinary citizens are forced to pay extra fees for services that should be accessible and affordable.

It is unfortunate that many citizens feel they have no voice to challenge these injustices. There is a growing perception that accountability is weak and that administrators sometimes act without consequence. Instead of prioritizing efficient service delivery, some offices focus on minor formalities while neglecting the urgent needs of the public.

Public institutions exist to serve the people—not to intimidate, delay, or exploit them. Ethical conduct, professionalism, and respect for citizens must be restored in all government offices and this implies an end to the middleman system, an end to extortion and extra unofficial payments, an end to unnecessary delays and an end to insults and abusive behavior

Public service should reflect integrity, transparency, and accountability. Cameroonians deserve dignity, fairness, and efficiency in their own country.

By Alain Agbor Ebot