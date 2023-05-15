Lions: Nepomnyashchy says Cameroon is the strongest team in Africa now

Former head coach of Cameroon Valery Nepomnyashchy reacted to the news that the Russian national team may have a friendly match with an African team from Cameroon.

Earlier, it was reported that Valery Karpin’s team may hold a meeting with Cameroon on June 15 in Moscow.

“I coached the Cameroon national team more than 30 years ago, but at the moment it is the strongest team in Africa. Back then, when I was working, they didn’t even have a professional league yet. But I still follow them to this day.”

Valery Nepomnyashchy exclusively for Telecom Asia Sport

The Russian national team is suspended from participation in international tournaments under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA after the invasion of Ukraine in spring 2022.

Source:Telecom Asia