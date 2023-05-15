Southern Cameroons Crisis: UNESCO Director-General Condemns Killing of Journalist

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, has condemned the killing of the journalist Anye Nde Nsoh in Bermenda, north-western Cameroon, on 7 May.

“I condemn the killing of Anye Nde Nsoh. Journalists working in and around conflict must be protected in line with international humanitarian law. I call on the authorities to investigate this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice.”

Northwest Bureau Chief for online newspaper The Advocate, Nsoh also covered news, culture and sports as correspondent for City FM, Dream FM and Kick442. He was shot outside a bar in Bermenda bringing to three the number of media workers killed in Cameroon this year.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and by coordinating the implementation of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

Source: Mirage news