French Cameroun: Gunmen kill 4 fishermen in Far North region

Gunmen have killed at least four fishermen in a raid at a river in Waza, situated in Lake Chad in Cameroon’s Far North Region, local and security sources said on Friday

Suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were responsible for the “abominable act” which took place on Thursday, residents and military sources said.

Local media reported that the fishermen, from Tchounkoul and Bounderi villages, were busy fishing when the gunmen ambushed, kidnapped and killed them.

While expressing shock and sadness over the killings, a military official in the region who asked for anonymity said that the army would deploy more personnel to secure the area.

The ISWAP has collaborated with the Boko Haram group with the aim of establishing an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria. The two groups have also extended the reach of their attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

