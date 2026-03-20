Indomitable Lions: 4 local talents called up to the national team

The coach of the Indomitable Lions announced on Thursday a 26-man squad for the FIFA Series 2026, and David Pagou has handed call-ups to four homegrown league talents. Who are these players?

The selected quartet includes Konrad Nifanso from Panthère du Ndé, Serge Valéry Eloundou Nzomo of AS Fortuna, and two players from Gazelle FA: Maël Fernandez Mouniébi and Housseini Ousmanou.

It appears these four players impressed David Pagou during the initial selection camp in early March, which brought together 30 domestic-based footballers.

David Pagou explained his reasoning for their inclusion in the ranks of the Indomitable Lions:

“I am a product of the local game. Charity begins at home. That’s why I will never hesitate to support our domestic league. The door to the Indomitable Lions remains open.”

Source: Foot Africa